Advertisement

Ionia Public Schools won’t require masks or vaccine for the 2021-2022 school year

(Terri Russell)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Ionia Public Schools announced that masks will not be required for the 2021-2022 school year. However, per the CDC recommendations masks will be required to be worn on all public transportation, including school buses.

Students will also not be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

School is set to return on August 23 and all students are expected to be in-person five days a week. IPS will offer remote learning and will only be available for students in grades 6-12 who meet the criteria for the Welch virtual program.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Police identify two dead in Monday morning crash on Cedar and Saginaw
AAA: Michigan gas prices hit seven year high; here’s why
After three shootings in two days, Lansing community members are asking what’s next
A man was arrested in Eaton County after drugs, alcohol, and a gun were found in his car during...
Man arrested in Eaton County for driving while intoxicated, possessing gun, drugs
A fire broke out at a Williamston manufacturing plant around 10:30 Tuesday night.
Fire in Williamston manufacturing plant threatens nearby housing

Latest News

FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
911 calls of fatal fireworks accident that left goaltender dead are released
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is set to announce advances to service-driven...
Sec. Benson announces return of in-person appointments, extended hours and renewal periods
Gov. Whitmer signs $4.4B bill for COVID relief funding
Michael Regan was confirmed as head of the EPA in March.
EPA administrator to visit Flint on Wednesday