Ionia Public Schools won’t require masks or vaccine for the 2021-2022 school year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Ionia Public Schools announced that masks will not be required for the 2021-2022 school year. However, per the CDC recommendations masks will be required to be worn on all public transportation, including school buses.

Students will also not be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

School is set to return on August 23 and all students are expected to be in-person five days a week. IPS will offer remote learning and will only be available for students in grades 6-12 who meet the criteria for the Welch virtual program.

