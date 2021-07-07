Advertisement

Ingham Co. Animal Shelter offering free rabies shots

Heads up dog owners!
Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter
Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If your dog is in need of a rabies vaccination, the Ingham County Animal Shelter is giving out free rabies shots Wednesday.

The clinic will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Ingham County Fairgrounds in Mason. While there, owners can also buy a dog license.

The free shots are open to all pet owners, even those who do not live in Ingham County.

Does your dog need a rabies vaccination? Join us at the Ingham County Fairgrounds and Exposition Center from 11-3...

Posted by Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Police identify two dead in Monday morning crash on Cedar and Saginaw
AAA: Michigan gas prices hit seven year high; here’s why
After three shootings in two days, Lansing community members are asking what’s next
A man was arrested in Eaton County after drugs, alcohol, and a gun were found in his car during...
Man arrested in Eaton County for driving while intoxicated, possessing gun, drugs
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state...
19-year-old left with gunshot wound to head after incident only blocks away from Capitol

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling appeared for arraignment in a...
Appling probable cause conference waived
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police in Eaton County resulted in a 24-year-old facing felony...
Eaton Co. man facing gun and drug charges after traffic stop
A fire broke out at a Williamston manufacturing plant around 10:30 Tuesday night.
Fire in Williamston manufacturing plant threatens nearby housing