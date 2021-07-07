Ingham Co. Animal Shelter offering free rabies shots
Heads up dog owners!
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If your dog is in need of a rabies vaccination, the Ingham County Animal Shelter is giving out free rabies shots Wednesday.
The clinic will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Ingham County Fairgrounds in Mason. While there, owners can also buy a dog license.
The free shots are open to all pet owners, even those who do not live in Ingham County.
