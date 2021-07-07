Indians Lose Another Key Player

-ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The injury-depleted Cleveland Indians have placed outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with a right abdominal strain. Rosario was hurt running out a grounder in the second inning of Monday night’s 9-8 loss at Tampa Bay. He joins a list of key players out that also includes starting pitchers Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale (sih-VA’-lee) and Zach Plesac (PLEE’-sak). Plesac is scheduled to return and start tomorrow night’s game against Kansas City after being out with a broken thumb on his pitching hand. All-Star Shane Bieber, placed on the IL June 14 with a right shoulder strain, will be reexamined this weekend.

