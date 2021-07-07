Advertisement

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer died Wednesday afternoon after being shot.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer died Wednesday afternoon.

Police haven’t released the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reports the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Adamson hasn’t released any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Police identify two dead in Monday morning crash on Cedar and Saginaw
AAA: Michigan gas prices hit seven year high; here’s why
After three shootings in two days, Lansing community members are asking what’s next
A man was arrested in Eaton County after drugs, alcohol, and a gun were found in his car during...
Man arrested in Eaton County for driving while intoxicated, possessing gun, drugs
A fire broke out at a Williamston manufacturing plant around 10:30 Tuesday night.
Fire in Williamston plant threatened nearby housing

Latest News

Haiti President Killed
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is surrounded by children at Ojibwa Elementary School Wednesday to sign...
Gov. Whitmer signs $4 billion school funding bill
MSU not taking cancer patients
MSU not taking cancer patients
A Confederate monument in Tuskegee is now behind police tape after an attempt was made...
Sheriff: Former Ala. mayor involved in vandalism of Confederate monument using lift, electric saw
rt
Work It Out Wednesday