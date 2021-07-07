Advertisement

Granholm continuing push for Biden’s $1.2T infrastructure plan

While Biden has a goal to achieve greener electricity by 2035, Michigan was given a D+ for conditions of roads and bridges.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday,...
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - US Energy Secretary and former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm is continuing her nationwide push for President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Biden has a goal to achieve greener electricity by 2035. The Energy Secretary says she thinks this plan could be very beneficial for Michigan. Especially since back in March, Michigan was given a “D+ grade” for the conditions of its roads and bridges.

That grade coming from the Michigan section of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

“Michigan has a D+, I think our state should not be D+ on the infrastructure,” Granholm said. “So, I think this is why you have this bipartisan crew that has been negotiating this and sees this as important for the nation.”

The eight-year proposal also includes $7.5 billion for electric vehicles and another $7.5 billion to support electrified buses.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Police identify two dead in Monday morning crash on Cedar and Saginaw
AAA: Michigan gas prices hit seven year high; here’s why
After three shootings in two days, Lansing community members are asking what’s next
A man was arrested in Eaton County after drugs, alcohol, and a gun were found in his car during...
Man arrested in Eaton County for driving while intoxicated, possessing gun, drugs
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state...
19-year-old left with gunshot wound to head after incident only blocks away from Capitol

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling appeared for arraignment in a...
Appling probable cause conference waived
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police in Eaton County resulted in a 24-year-old facing felony...
Eaton Co. man facing gun and drug charges after traffic stop
Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter
Ingham Co. Animal Shelter offering free rabies shots