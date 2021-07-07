Granholm continuing push for Biden’s $1.2T infrastructure plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - US Energy Secretary and former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm is continuing her nationwide push for President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Biden has a goal to achieve greener electricity by 2035. The Energy Secretary says she thinks this plan could be very beneficial for Michigan. Especially since back in March, Michigan was given a “D+ grade” for the conditions of its roads and bridges.

That grade coming from the Michigan section of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

“Michigan has a D+, I think our state should not be D+ on the infrastructure,” Granholm said. “So, I think this is why you have this bipartisan crew that has been negotiating this and sees this as important for the nation.”

The eight-year proposal also includes $7.5 billion for electric vehicles and another $7.5 billion to support electrified buses.

