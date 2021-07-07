Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer visiting Macomb Co. to sign school funding bill, promote parks investment

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will make two stops in Macomb County on Wednesday.

First, Gov. Whitmer will be visiting with Chippewa Valley School District officials where she will sign a historic bill that puts Michigan students and educators first by increasing funding for schools across the state.

Following that, Gov. Whitmer will travel to St. Clair Shores to promote her proposal to invest $150 million into modernizing local parks.

Both events will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

