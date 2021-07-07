Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer signs $4.4B bill for COVID relief funding

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4421, which appropriates $4.4 billion in federal COVID relief funding to support schools across the state and help students, teachers, and schools recover from the pandemic.

The education funding represents the bipartisan work completed in late June to ensure that Michigan’s K-12 education system takes advantage of federal funding during unprecedented times.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make the type of investment in our schools that will put Michigan students and educators first as they head into the next school year,” said Governor Whitmer.

The bipartisan supplemental bill distributes over $4 billion from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, to power schools’ efforts to get kids back on track.

A total of $841 million comes from ESSER II funding from December 2020, while $3.3 billion comes from ESSER III funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

“Earlier this year, I appointed the Student Recovery Advisory Council to better understand our schools’ needs and identify evidence-based strategies to help every student thrive after the pandemic,” added Governor Whitmer. "

