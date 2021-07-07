Advertisement

Fire in Williamston manufacturing plant threatens nearby housing

Williamston manufacturing plant fire
Williamston manufacturing plant fire(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night a manufacturing plant caught fire in Williamston. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze, but the extent of the damage is not yet known.

The manufacturing plant is on the western limits of Williamston, near the Creek Club Apartments at Crowin Rd and Grand River Ave. As a precaution the apartments have been evacuated, though one resident, David Holtz, told News 10 the residents couldn’t leave in their cars due to the positioning of the fire trucks.

Holtz said, “I know they use a lot of chemicals there, so that’s a concern.”

Another element firefighters had to deal with was the dry grass, which threatened to spread the fire beyond the manufacturing plant to the buildings nearby. Despite the difficulties the fire was largely put out by 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

