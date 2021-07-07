Federer Out at Wimbledon

-WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has been beaten in straight sets by 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 7-6, 6-0. Federer, who turns 40 next month, wasn’t able to summon the serving and shot-making that have carried him to 20 Grand Slam titles overall. He remains tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history. Hurkacz is a 24-year-old from Poland who had not made it past the third round at any major tournament until this one. Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov also reached the semifinals with wins today. And Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 61 years to reach the Wimbledon semifinals by beating seventh-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

