EPA administrator to visit Flint on Wednesday

Regan will tour the Flint Community Water Lab alongside Rep. Kildee and Mayor Neeley.
Michael Regan was confirmed as head of the EPA in March.
Michael Regan was confirmed as head of the EPA in March.(NC Environmental Quality)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Michael S. Regan will make his first visit to Flint as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator.

Regan will tour the Flint Community Water Lab and participate in a private roundtable with community leaders. The Administrator will learn from Flint residents, high school students, and college students who work at the lab about how it provides residents with a dependable resource for free water testing of lead and other metals.

Following the tour of the lab, the Administrator will take part in a press availability where he will emphasize the importance of ensuring affordable, clean drinking water and investing in infrastructure to safeguard public health and create well-paying jobs.

Regan will be hosted by Rep. Dan Kildee (MI-05), Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, and Shelly Sparks of the Flint Development Center.

