EPA administrator to visit Flint on Wednesday

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Michael S. Regan will make his first visit to Flint as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator.

Regan will tour the Flint Community Water Lab and participate in a private roundtable with community leaders. The Administrator will learn from Flint residents, high school students, and college students who work at the lab about how it provides residents with a dependable resource for free water testing of lead and other metals.

Following the tour of the lab, the Administrator will take part in a press availability where he will emphasize the importance of ensuring affordable, clean drinking water and investing in infrastructure to safeguard public health and create well-paying jobs.

Regan will be hosted by Rep. Dan Kildee (MI-05), Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, and Shelly Sparks of the Flint Development Center.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.