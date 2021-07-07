Advertisement

Eaton Co. man facing gun and drug charges after traffic stop

He was pulled over for going 97 in a 55 mph zone.
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police in Eaton County resulted in a 24-year-old facing felony firearm and drug charges.(Michigan State Police)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Eaton County man is facing a laundry list of gun and drug charges after getting pulled over by Michigan State Police on Monday.

Troopers from the Lansing post say they pulled over the driver for going 97 in a 55 mile per hour zone. During the stop, they found a gun and several small bags of cocaine.

The driver was also reportedly drunk, had open alcohol in the car, and was driving on a revoked license.

State Police say the 24-year-old is now facing at least six counts related to the discoveries, including felony firearm and possession with intent to distribute.

