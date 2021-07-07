Eaton Co. man facing gun and drug charges after traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Eaton County man is facing a laundry list of gun and drug charges after getting pulled over by Michigan State Police on Monday.

Troopers from the Lansing post say they pulled over the driver for going 97 in a 55 mile per hour zone. During the stop, they found a gun and several small bags of cocaine.

The driver was also reportedly drunk, had open alcohol in the car, and was driving on a revoked license.

State Police say the 24-year-old is now facing at least six counts related to the discoveries, including felony firearm and possession with intent to distribute.

7/5: Trooper from the Lansing Post makes a traffic stop for speed, 97 in a 55 mph zone in Eaton County. Further investigation leads to an arrest of a 24 year old male for OWI 3rd, CCW, PWID cocaine, open alcohol in a car, felony firearm & a revoked drivers license. Nice work! pic.twitter.com/kRZRWxQFVf — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.