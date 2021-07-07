Advertisement

Celebrate Halloween in July with first-ever FrankenFest

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brother-sister team of Jerry Jodloski and Krista Johnston announces the inaugural FrankenFest to be held on the grounds of the Turner-Dodge House (100 E North St, Lansing, MI 48906.)

The contemporary fine art fair will feature more than 70 artists and vendors displaying and selling unique, spooky wares including original illustration, painting, photography, jewelry, literary works, ceramics, apparel, novelties and more.

Inside the historic Turner-Dodge House features programming such as the “Frankenstein Monster in Pop Culture” exhibit presented by Roger Scholz, presentations by Southern Michigan Paranormals and a live show from Sinister, Strange and Suspicious Podcast. Special appearances by The League of Enchantment throughout the event benefit Make-A-Wish Michigan.

Visit FrankenFest.com for details and programs.

“We are excited to host a celebration of mad, magical and mystical art and exhibits from the area’s most intriguing vendors! FrankenFest is designed to inspire and foster meaningful connections for all ages, while showcasing one of Lansing’s treasured landmarks.” said Jerry Jodloski of Robot Pumpkin.

FrankenFest is produced by Robot Pumpkin and Reveal Productions in conjunction with Turner-Dodge House & Heritage Center, with special program donations benefiting Make-A-Wish Michigan. Sponsors include Wicked Illustration, Lansing Makers Network, Unrestricted Radio, DK Security, Batter Up Bistro, Catalyst Warrior and Jammin DJs. For more information including a full list of artists and ongoing updates, please visit FrankenFest.com.

