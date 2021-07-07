Appling probable cause conference waived

Advertisement

Appling is accused of shooting and killing 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds in May.
Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling appeared for arraignment in a Detroit court on Thursday.
Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling appeared for arraignment in a Detroit court on Thursday. Appling's girlfriend, Natalie Bannister, also appeared.(Detroit Police Department)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling will have to wait to have his day in court. Appling’s probable cause conference was waived in Wayne County.

Appling is accused of shooting and killing 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds in May. Charges include one count of first-degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a gun.

Appling’s girlfriend, Natalie Bannister, is charged with accessory after the fact and lying to a police officer. Both Bannister and Appling are scheduled to appear in court on August 16. Appling is currently being held in Jackson County on separate charges.

He is due in Jackson County Circuit Court on July 14.

