West Michigan family credits stranger with saving them from house fire

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WILX) - A Kent County family is safe after their home exploded on the Fourth of July.

Despite the huge fire, all seven people and the dogs inside the Comstock Park house were able to get out safely. The homeowner credits a person delivering newspapers for saving their lives.

She says she woke up to her dogs barking around 4:30 in the morning. She then heard someone banging on the door. The man had spotted part of their house on fire and helped get everyone out.

Flames then spread to the garage where it hit a propane tank just moments after the homeowner got her family and dogs out.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.