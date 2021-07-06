Advertisement

West Michigan family credits stranger with saving them from house fire

All seven people and the dogs inside the Comstock Park house were able to get out safely.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WILX) - A Kent County family is safe after their home exploded on the Fourth of July.

Despite the huge fire, all seven people and the dogs inside the Comstock Park house were able to get out safely. The homeowner credits a person delivering newspapers for saving their lives.

She says she woke up to her dogs barking around 4:30 in the morning. She then heard someone banging on the door. The man had spotted part of their house on fire and helped get everyone out.

Flames then spread to the garage where it hit a propane tank just moments after the homeowner got her family and dogs out.

