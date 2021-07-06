Ways to protect our skin and hair from sun damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many of us are out enjoying the summer sun, but we need to make sure our skin and hair are protected from the suns rays.

Bliss Salon Spa and Boutique owner Dallas Angelosanto says there are some products available to help your color not fade in the sun.

“The most important is shampooing with a color protectant shampoo and conditioner,” said Angelosanto, “Then we have leave-in treatments, the leave in treatments have even more protection in them, so if you know that you’re going to be in the sun all day, it’s important to also follow up with a leave-in.”

In addition to hair, we need to be protecting our skin.

Magi Patterson with Bliss’s Boutique says hats are an easy go-to for protecting the face from the suns exposure, but also thinking of a facial product that has SPF in it.

“There are two different kinds of sunscreen, there is mineral based sunscreen and you have chemical based sunscreen,” said Patterson, “Mineral based sunscreen is what you’re going to find here at Bliss that actually blocks the UV rays from even getting to your skin to begin with.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.