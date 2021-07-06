Advertisement

Ways to protect our skin and hair from sun damage

By Holly Harper
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many of us are out enjoying the summer sun, but we need to make sure our skin and hair are protected from the suns rays.

Bliss Salon Spa and Boutique owner Dallas Angelosanto says there are some products available to help your color not fade in the sun.

“The most important is shampooing with a color protectant shampoo and conditioner,” said Angelosanto, “Then we have leave-in treatments, the leave in treatments have even more protection in them, so if you know that you’re going to be in the sun all day, it’s important to also follow up with a leave-in.”

In addition to hair, we need to be protecting our skin.

Magi Patterson with Bliss’s Boutique says hats are an easy go-to for protecting the face from the suns exposure, but also thinking of a facial product that has SPF in it.

“There are two different kinds of sunscreen, there is mineral based sunscreen and you have chemical based sunscreen,” said Patterson, “Mineral based sunscreen is what you’re going to find here at Bliss that actually blocks the UV rays from even getting to your skin to begin with.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Police identify two dead in Monday morning crash on Cedar and Saginaw
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Saturday night crash leaves driver dead
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state...
19-year-old left with gunshot wound to head after incident only blocks away from Capitol
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on Karen Street in South Lansing where a 16 year old girl...
16-year-old girl shot in back on Lansing’s south side
The crash occurred on eastbound I-496 near Snow Rd. in Delta Township.
74-year-old driver dies in crash on I-496

Latest News

zx
Bliss Hair
TMHT: Sir Samuel
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Sir Samuel
ds
Bliss Hat
fg
Take Me Home Tuesday
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
July will most likely be another busy month for real estate