Tips on preventing the spread of mosquito-borne viruses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the recent hot weather and heavy rainfall, mosquito season is now in full swing. The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) is encouraging all residents to take extra precautions while spending time outside.

Michigan and Jackson County have had previous outbreaks of mosquito-borne viruses in the past which have included Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), West Nile virus (WNV), St. Louis Encephalitis (SLE), and other Arboviruses. Heartworm, caused by a mosquito-spread parasite, is becoming more common in Michigan now.

The Environmental Health Division encourages everyone to be aware of their surroundings when outside during the summer.

Residents can reduce their risk of mosquito borne diseases by:

Wearing long sleeve shirts and long pants when hiking/walking in areas woods or shrubs

Repairing any screens windows or air conditioning units

Using Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered repellants containing DEET or Picaridin

You can protect your babies and children by:

Dressing them in clothing that completely covers arms and legs

Using mosquito netting to cover strollers and baby carriers

Once a week, empty, cover, turn over, or throw out anything that holds standing water

If you suspect that you are experiencing symptoms of any mosquito-borne virus disease and have been exposed to mosquito bites, you should seek medical evaluation immediately.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) provides a list of recommendations on their website that provide additional details in the three main areas of Avoidance, Repellant Use and Habitat Control.

