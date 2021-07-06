Advertisement

Student Shout Out: Haslett high schooler raises money for diverse skin color crayons in schools

Color 4 Kids
Color 4 Kids(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It may be summer vacation by we have a student shout out on Studio 10.

Natalie Hood will be a junior at Haslett High School this fall.

But she is coloring OUTSIDE the lines in her latest project to bring more equality to the classroom.

What started out as a classroom assignment, is now a full fundraiser to get school supplies that reflect all students into local classrooms.

“It’s not only about the supplies that they’re getting, it’s about feeling included and feeling represented at school and I think that these supplies will help that happen,” said Natalie.

Natalie came across a Crayola crayon pack called ‘colors of the world.”

This set includes 24 different skin tones.

It was her hope to get these crayons in the hands of kindergarteners and first graders at Wilkshire elementary.

The fundraiser got an overwhelming response from the community and Natalie actually raised more money that she originally set a goal for.

Now she could get more supplies like different skin tones band-aids for other schools in the area.

Since a simple school project is now reaching dozens of students throughout the area, Natalie is hoping that this is something she can continue.

“It’s been so successful this year, I’d love to do it again next year,” said Natalie. “I’m not sure how that will work out, but you know, I’d love to look to other school districts possibly or like finding a partner to do it with from other schools, so that’d be so fun.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Police identify two dead in Monday morning crash on Cedar and Saginaw
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Saturday night crash leaves driver dead
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state...
19-year-old left with gunshot wound to head after incident only blocks away from Capitol
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on Karen Street in South Lansing where a 16 year old girl...
16-year-old girl shot in back on Lansing’s south side
The crash occurred on eastbound I-496 near Snow Rd. in Delta Township.
74-year-old driver dies in crash on I-496

Latest News

HRU Tech
Tips for employers on how to fill open positions
fggf
Texas 4000
nb
National Graham Cracker Day
xc
HRU Tech