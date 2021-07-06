Student Shout Out: Haslett high schooler raises money for diverse skin color crayons in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It may be summer vacation by we have a student shout out on Studio 10.

Natalie Hood will be a junior at Haslett High School this fall.

But she is coloring OUTSIDE the lines in her latest project to bring more equality to the classroom.

What started out as a classroom assignment, is now a full fundraiser to get school supplies that reflect all students into local classrooms.

“It’s not only about the supplies that they’re getting, it’s about feeling included and feeling represented at school and I think that these supplies will help that happen,” said Natalie.

Natalie came across a Crayola crayon pack called ‘colors of the world.”

This set includes 24 different skin tones.

It was her hope to get these crayons in the hands of kindergarteners and first graders at Wilkshire elementary.

The fundraiser got an overwhelming response from the community and Natalie actually raised more money that she originally set a goal for.

Now she could get more supplies like different skin tones band-aids for other schools in the area.

Since a simple school project is now reaching dozens of students throughout the area, Natalie is hoping that this is something she can continue.

“It’s been so successful this year, I’d love to do it again next year,” said Natalie. “I’m not sure how that will work out, but you know, I’d love to look to other school districts possibly or like finding a partner to do it with from other schools, so that’d be so fun.”

