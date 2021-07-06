Advertisement

Springsteen’s Daughter Makes U. S. Olympic Team

Tokyo olympics NBC12 app(NBC12)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
-LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The daughter of rock icon Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa has been selected as one of four riders on the U.S. jumping team that will compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Twenty-nine-year-old Jessica Springsteen is making her Olympic debut. She has said being selected would fulfill a lifelong dream. Springsteen will team with Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward when the equestrian competition begins Aug. 3. Springsteen is ranked third behind Kraut and Ward and will be riding 12-year-old stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.

