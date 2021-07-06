Advertisement

Republican party celebrating birthday in Jackson

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s GOP will be meeting tonight in Jackson to celebrate the 167th birthday of the Republican party. Although there is contention over where the Republican party was founded, many in Michigan contend that it was in Jackson, making it a fitting place to host the occasion.

Among the speakers tonight include retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Craig, himself a longtime Republican, lead Detroit through some of it’s most difficult moments in recent years. He has not said whether he intends to run for political office, though attending such an event may suggest that he’s considering the possibility.

The event is taking place at 5:30 p.m. at Under The Oaks Memorial Park on the corner of 2nd Street and Franklin.

