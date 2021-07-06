MSU to honor 2020 graduates with makeup ceremonies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University 2020 graduates will finally be able to celebrate their achievement in person, after having their graduation ceremonies canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 14,000 students will get to walk across the stage in their cap and gown this September, after finishing their degrees last year.

“We promised these graduates an in-person celebration and are proud of the contributions from faculty and staff across the university to make this a reality,” said MSU Provost Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “The 2020 and 2021 classes persevered through a time of unprecedented challenge. These celebrations are as much about these graduates’ fortitude and resilience as their academic accomplishments.”

All degree level graduates from 2020, as well as spring 2021 master’s, educational specialist and doctoral graduates, will be invited to ceremonies on Sept. 17-20. All degree-level graduates from the summer 2021 semesters will be given the option to attend in September or participate in the fall 2021 ceremonies in December.

“Last year, we were all incredibly disappointed to not be able to celebrate together in person the incredible graduates,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley, Jr., M.D. “While we did present virtual options, we realize it was difficult for many of the graduates and their families to not gather together in person. We are proud of each and every Spartan graduate and look forward to the positive impacts they will make with their outstanding MSU education.”

All the ceremonies will take place at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center, according to the university. Commencement ceremonies will be live-streamed and can be watched via MSU’s commencement website. Additional details will be shared closer to the events.

