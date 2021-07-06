Advertisement

MSU football season tickets now on sale

Individual tickets for the Michigan game go on sale Sept. 29.
Michigan State players run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Utah...
Michigan State players run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Utah State, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Season tickets to Michigan State Spartans football are now on sale. Tickets are $294 per person or $210 for recent graduates.

Individual tickets for five of the six home games go on sale on Aug. 11, along with tickets to the six away games.

Tickets for the Oct. 30 game against Michigan go on sale on Sept. 29.

