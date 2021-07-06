MSU football season tickets now on sale

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Season tickets to Michigan State Spartans football are now on sale. Tickets are $294 per person or $210 for recent graduates.

Individual tickets for five of the six home games go on sale on Aug. 11, along with tickets to the six away games.

Tickets for the Oct. 30 game against Michigan go on sale on Sept. 29.

New 2021 season tickets are now on sale! Who's going to join us at Spartan Stadium this fall?https://t.co/vpsUrA6191 pic.twitter.com/KfBSD1x4Zl — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 6, 2021

