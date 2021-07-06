MSU Football Chief of Staff Geoff Martzen resigns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Football Chief of Staff Geoff Martzen announced he’s stepping down from the role.

He announced it on Twitter this morning.

In the last couple weeks I’ve resigned from my job at MSU, moved back to my favorite state in the country, married my best friend, and now I’m hopping on a plane to Croatia. Ecstatic to turn my focus to being a husband, better dad, and a bad amateur sports better. Be happy! pic.twitter.com/P8KKMciz5Z — Geoff Martzen (@geoffmartzen) July 6, 2021

Michigan State confirmed that resignation with News 10, adding his last day was Friday, July 2nd.

In his tweet, Martzen says he recently got married and is heading on a trip to Croatia.

Martzen came to Michigan State with Head Coach Mel Tucker, previously serving as Colorado’s Director of Player Personnel.

We’ll update you with more information, as well as when Tucker finds his replacement.

