Advertisement

MSU Football Chief of Staff Geoff Martzen resigns

His last day was Friday, July 2nd
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Football Chief of Staff Geoff Martzen announced he’s stepping down from the role.

He announced it on Twitter this morning.

Michigan State confirmed that resignation with News 10, adding his last day was Friday, July 2nd.

In his tweet, Martzen says he recently got married and is heading on a trip to Croatia.

Martzen came to Michigan State with Head Coach Mel Tucker, previously serving as Colorado’s Director of Player Personnel.

We’ll update you with more information, as well as when Tucker finds his replacement.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Two dead after crash closes Cedar and Saginaw
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Saturday night crash leaves driver dead
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state...
19-year-old left with gunshot wound to head after incident only blocks away from Capitol
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on Karen Street in South Lansing where a 16 year old girl...
16-year-old girl shot in back on Lansing’s south side
The crash occurred on eastbound I-496 near Snow Rd. in Delta Township.
74-year-old driver dies in crash on I-496

Latest News

Forest Akers Golf Club’s East Course is hosting host the Michigan Girls’ Junior State Amateur...
Forest Akers East Hosting 43rd Michigan Girls’ Junior State Amateur
Michigan State players run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Utah...
MSU football season tickets now on sale
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast
Tori Franklin gets set to jump in the women's triple jump at the U.S. Championships athletics...
Triple-Jumper Tori Franklin prepares for Olympics, focuses on mental health