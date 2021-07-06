Mother of slain construction worker protesting for stricter drunk driving laws

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On November 7 of 2020, Diana Rose-Sitt’s life changed forever. That was when her son, a construction worker named Davyon Rose, and his friend Nicholas Sada, were killed while working on I-94.

The driver accused of killing Davyon and Nicholas, Ryann Danielle Musselman of Belleville, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

News 10 spoke to the family of Dayvon Rose when the accident happened.

“I was at home. I got a call from my niece that he passed,” Dayvon’s aunt Heather Rose said.

Heather told News 10 that her nephew was at her house four hours before he died.

“Why? This is not true, this is all a nightmare,” Heather said. “He told me ‘I love you and I’ll see you when I get back’ and (now) I’ll never see him again.”

Now, Diana Rose-Sitt says she’s pushing for harsher laws for drunk driving.

She’s organizing a protest on July 17 at the capital. The goal of the protest is ultimately to make the jobs of construction workers like Davyon and Nicholas safer by imposing harsher laws against drunk driving.

The protest will take place Saturday, July 17 at 12:00 p.m. at 100 N. Capitol Avenue, Lansing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

