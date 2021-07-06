Advertisement

Michigan’s Dickinson withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Ann Arbor

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots over UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during the...
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots over UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Center Hunter Dickinson announced on Twitter that he’s coming back for the 2021-2022 season.

The freshman had previously entered the NBA Draft, but had kept his options open to return for his sophomore season.

He joins DeVante’ Jones, who withdrew from the Draft as well.

Dickinson averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in his first season with the Wolverines, and earned second-team All-America, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Two dead after crash closes Cedar and Saginaw
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Saturday night crash leaves driver dead
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state...
19-year-old left with gunshot wound to head after incident only blocks away from Capitol
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on Karen Street in South Lansing where a 16 year old girl...
16-year-old girl shot in back on Lansing’s south side
The crash occurred on eastbound I-496 near Snow Rd. in Delta Township.
74-year-old driver dies in crash on I-496

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Football Chief of Staff Geoff Martzen resigns
Forest Akers Golf Club’s East Course is hosting host the Michigan Girls’ Junior State Amateur...
Forest Akers East Hosting 43rd Michigan Girls’ Junior State Amateur
Michigan State players run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Utah...
MSU football season tickets now on sale
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast