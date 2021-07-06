Michigan’s Dickinson withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Center Hunter Dickinson announced on Twitter that he’s coming back for the 2021-2022 season.

The freshman had previously entered the NBA Draft, but had kept his options open to return for his sophomore season.

He joins DeVante’ Jones, who withdrew from the Draft as well.

Dickinson averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in his first season with the Wolverines, and earned second-team All-America, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors.

