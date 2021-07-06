Man arrested in Eaton County for driving while intoxicated, possessing gun, drugs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police trooper arrested a man after a routine traffic stop Monday in Eaton County.

According to MSP twitter, the trooper stopped the 24 year old man for traveling at 97 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

7/5: Trooper from the Lansing Post makes a traffic stop for speed, 97 in a 55 mph zone in Eaton County. Further investigation leads to an arrest of a 24 year old male for OWI 3rd, CCW, PWID cocaine, open alcohol in a car, felony firearm & a revoked drivers license. Nice work! pic.twitter.com/kRZRWxQFVf — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 6, 2021

While investigating the man’s car, the trooper found cocaine, an open alcoholic beverage, and a gun.

The man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, possession of cocaine, driving with a revoked license, felony firearm, and open alcohol in a car.

