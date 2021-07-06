Advertisement

Man arrested in Eaton County for driving while intoxicated, possessing gun, drugs

A man was arrested in Eaton County after drugs, alcohol, and a gun were found in his car during...
A man was arrested in Eaton County after drugs, alcohol, and a gun were found in his car during a routine traffic stop.(MSP First District)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police trooper arrested a man after a routine traffic stop Monday in Eaton County.

According to MSP twitter, the trooper stopped the 24 year old man for traveling at 97 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

While investigating the man’s car, the trooper found cocaine, an open alcoholic beverage, and a gun.

The man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, possession of cocaine, driving with a revoked license, felony firearm, and open alcohol in a car.

