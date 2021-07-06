July will most likely be another busy month for real estate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Since a lot of families are taking vacations during July, it’s normally a pretty slow month when it comes to real estate. However, Brock Fletcher, with The SELLING Team with Keller Williams Realty, says that he’s expecting this to be another big month when it comes to real estate in the Lansing area.

Plus, even though lumber prices remain high, find out why some people are choosing to spend the extra money on building their new home rather than purchasing one that’s already on the market.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.