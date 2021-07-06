Advertisement

July will most likely be another busy month for real estate

Brock Fletcher tells why this month could be another big month for sellers
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10(WILX)
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Since a lot of families are taking vacations during July, it’s normally a pretty slow month when it comes to real estate. However, Brock Fletcher, with The SELLING Team with Keller Williams Realty, says that he’s expecting this to be another big month when it comes to real estate in the Lansing area.

Plus, even though lumber prices remain high, find out why some people are choosing to spend the extra money on building their new home rather than purchasing one that’s already on the market.

