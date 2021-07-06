Advertisement

For Johansson, fans, ‘Black Widow’ is a decade in the making

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s not free, but Marvel’s long-awaited “Black Widow” standalone comes to Disney+ on Friday for a $29.99 rental (it’s debuting simultaneously in theaters nationwide).

Not entirely an origin story, not entirely a farewell, this film directed by Cate Shortland picks up in the middle with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.

It takes place after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and finds her reuniting with her superspy sister (a sharp and funny Florence Pugh) to take down the organization that robbed both of their childhoods.

“Stranger Things’” David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star.

The film kicks off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Two dead after crash closes Cedar and Saginaw
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Saturday night crash leaves driver dead
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state...
19-year-old left with gunshot wound to head after incident only blocks away from Capitol
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on Karen Street in South Lansing where a 16 year old girl...
16-year-old girl shot in back on Lansing’s south side
The crash occurred on eastbound I-496 near Snow Rd. in Delta Township.
74-year-old driver dies in crash on I-496

Latest News

The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked at Airport...
28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia’s Far East
Not wanting to be outshined by holiday fireworks, the sun blasts its biggest solar flare in...
Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017
Food Frenzy is returning to The Holts Farmers’ Market on July 7
A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Two dead after crash closes Cedar and Saginaw
Lansing Police are investigating the area of Kendalwood and Glenbrook
Police: Man shot in leg on Kendalwood, suspect fled