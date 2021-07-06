Jackson Woman helping organize free girls’ hockey camp

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - For the ziebell family, hockey is life.

“I have three sons that all play, and they have played since they could walk, really. They love it,” said Jamie Ziebell.

She says she wouldn’t mind if all four kids were able to lace them up.

“My daughter is in the ice arena more days than she is not, and she says, depending on the day you ask her, that she’ll play for sure,” she said.

As the Jackson Area Hockey Association’s Growth Coordinator, she’s looking to bring more girls to the ice with a free program.

“We have 13 girls between 6-U and 16-U in the association currently, and lots of upcoming siblings that are interested,” Ziebell said.

Ziebell tells News 10 that they’ve added about a dozen girls to the program during the last week. She says she hopes that number can grow and Jackson can have their own girls hockey team.

“This year we had a girl who quit dance to play hockey.”

With the growing interest, Ziebell is happy that they’re working with USA Hockey.

“They give us grants for this type of thing so that we have equipment to offer people so that they don’t have to worry about what to wear or how to put it on. We’ll have tons of people there to help you feel comfortable.”

She hopes that, leading up to the program, they can help make the sport more accessible.

“We’re going to have a used equipment sale at the arena a couple of days before, so that people can try equipment.”

Ziebell says that hockey has been a blessing in her family and she’s hoping to share that with other families in Jackson and the rest of Mid-Michigan.

“I have seen such growth in my children. It teaches them hard work.”

You can register for the camp here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

