Advertisement

Jackson considers what to do with $31 million

City leaders in Jackson have millions of dollars in COVID relief money and they’re asking for...
City leaders in Jackson have millions of dollars in COVID relief money and they’re asking for input on how to spend it.(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City leaders in Jackson have millions of dollars in COVID relief money and they’re asking for input on how to spend it.

The city is receiving more than $31 million from the American Rescue Plan. The city manager has come up with five projects the money could be used for, but the mayor wants the community to weigh in.

Water and sewer rates just increased in the city to pay for two big projects. Those include replacing lead water lines and upgrading the wastewater treatment plant. City manager Jonathan Greene suggests using half of the money for those.

“They need to spend some of that government money on the water instead of continuing to take it from the people of Jackson,” said Jackson resident Lonnie Kienutske.

It’s unclear if rates would go back down if that plan is approved.

Greene would also like to see $7.8 million added to the general fund to make up for lost income tax revenue from last year.

“It’s going to help some of our largest expenditures out of our general fund where that income tax number goes which is police and fire services. It’s going to help put more boots on the ground,” said Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies.

The city manager recommends spending $6 million on the city’s parks and trails and giving the rest to support Jackson families.

But these ideas aren’t set in stone.

“Just help the community. I volunteer at a food pantry and we get new families every week. Jackson needs all $31 million,” said Marian Hong who lives in Jackson.

“I think it would be really wise to use it for the roads. I live in the city and my road is full of potholes,” said resident Brandon Stanton.

“There’s some other needs in the community that we’ve heard over the past few weeks with respect to affordable housing and some of the opportunities to form new partnerships and look at house we build more housing and stability and deal with issues of homelessness in the city,” said Mayor Dobies.

There will be another chance to let you voice be heard on July 27 on the second floor of City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Police identify two dead in Monday morning crash on Cedar and Saginaw
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Saturday night crash leaves driver dead
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state...
19-year-old left with gunshot wound to head after incident only blocks away from Capitol
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on Karen Street in South Lansing where a 16 year old girl...
16-year-old girl shot in back on Lansing’s south side
The crash occurred on eastbound I-496 near Snow Rd. in Delta Township.
74-year-old driver dies in crash on I-496

Latest News

Brock Fletcher
Brock Fletcher
Take Me Home Tuesday
Take Me Home Tuesday
Color 4 Kids
Color 4 Kids
In June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan to invest $250 million in state...
Whitmer announces historic investment in local parks and trails