Jackson considers what to do with $31 million

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City leaders in Jackson have millions of dollars in COVID relief money and they’re asking for input on how to spend it.

The city is receiving more than $31 million from the American Rescue Plan. The city manager has come up with five projects the money could be used for, but the mayor wants the community to weigh in.

Water and sewer rates just increased in the city to pay for two big projects. Those include replacing lead water lines and upgrading the wastewater treatment plant. City manager Jonathan Greene suggests using half of the money for those.

“They need to spend some of that government money on the water instead of continuing to take it from the people of Jackson,” said Jackson resident Lonnie Kienutske.

It’s unclear if rates would go back down if that plan is approved.

Greene would also like to see $7.8 million added to the general fund to make up for lost income tax revenue from last year.

“It’s going to help some of our largest expenditures out of our general fund where that income tax number goes which is police and fire services. It’s going to help put more boots on the ground,” said Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies.

The city manager recommends spending $6 million on the city’s parks and trails and giving the rest to support Jackson families.

But these ideas aren’t set in stone.

“Just help the community. I volunteer at a food pantry and we get new families every week. Jackson needs all $31 million,” said Marian Hong who lives in Jackson.

“I think it would be really wise to use it for the roads. I live in the city and my road is full of potholes,” said resident Brandon Stanton.

“There’s some other needs in the community that we’ve heard over the past few weeks with respect to affordable housing and some of the opportunities to form new partnerships and look at house we build more housing and stability and deal with issues of homelessness in the city,” said Mayor Dobies.

There will be another chance to let you voice be heard on July 27 on the second floor of City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

