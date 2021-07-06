Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer set to announce investment in public recreation facilities

The investment will help boost tourism in areas still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan to invest $250 million in state...
In June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan to invest $250 million in state parks and trails.(WNDU)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will visit Grand Haven Tuesday afternoon to announce a proposed investment of $150 million towards local public recreation facilities.

The investment being proposed was created to help modernize local parks and develop new recreation opportunities while strengthening tourism in areas still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger, Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Director Jason Shamblin, County Commissioner Greg DeJong, and Jill Martindale of Velocity USA at the news conference.

The conference is set for 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
UPDATE: Two dead after early morning crash closes Cedar and Saginaw
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Saturday night crash leaves driver dead
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state...
Shooting reported blocks away from Capitol
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on Karen Street in South Lansing where a 16 year old girl...
UPDATE: Police: 16 year old girl shot on Lansing’s south side, investigation continues
The crash occurred on eastbound I-496 near Snow Rd. in Delta Township.
74-year-old driver dies in crash on I-496

Latest News

Michigan State players run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Utah...
MSU football season tickets now on sale
GR house fire
West Michigan family credits stranger with saving them from house fire
GR house fire
GR House fire - News 10 at 5 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast