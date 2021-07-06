Gov. Whitmer set to announce investment in public recreation facilities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will visit Grand Haven Tuesday afternoon to announce a proposed investment of $150 million towards local public recreation facilities.

The investment being proposed was created to help modernize local parks and develop new recreation opportunities while strengthening tourism in areas still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger, Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Director Jason Shamblin, County Commissioner Greg DeJong, and Jill Martindale of Velocity USA at the news conference.

The conference is set for 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.