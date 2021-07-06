Forest Akers East Hosting 43rd Michigan Girls’ Junior State Amateur

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - EAST LANSING – Forest Akers Golf Club’s East Course is hosting host the Michigan Girls’ Junior State Amateur for the eighth time in its history.

The 43rd edition of the tournament, starting Tuesday and continuing through Friday, will present the largest field in tournament history with over 120 golfers.

The top girl junior golfers in the state will play two rounds of stroke play to determine the low 16 scorers who will then play four rounds of match play over two more days to determine a champion.

A 15-and-under division with an eight-golfer match play bracket is also being presented.

Forest Akers is home to the successful Michigan State University golf teams. The East course is one of two courses at the facility (East and West), both of which were redesigned by Michigan State alumnus and highly regarded golf course designer Arthur Hills in 1992.

The players in the field, 18-and-under and not yet college students or golfers, are familiar with the Forest Akers properties, which have hosted several GAM junior events as well as high school state championship tournaments over the years.

Bryan Harris, a PGA professional is the general manager, and Ron Lewis is the superintendent. Learn more at golf.msu.edu.

Last year’s runner-up to Ariel Chang of Macomb, Audrey Becker of Grosse Pointe Farms, is returning to the championship, as is Lilia Henkel of Grand Rapids, the 2019 GAM Junior Girls Player of the Year and the winner in 2019. Lauren Timpf of Macomb Township, the 15-and-under bracket winner last year, is returning, as is the 15-and-under runner-up Grace Wang of Rochester Hills.

Also back is Mekenna Kehoe from Strathroy, Canada. She won the 15-and-under title in 2019 but was unable to defend last year because of pandemic travel restrictions.

The championship has a storied past with winners like Michigan Golf Hall of Fame member and LPGA Tour player Suzy Green-Roebuck, LPGA Tour player Stacy Snider, current LPGA Symetra Tour player Sarah White and recent Michigan Women’s Amateur champions Aya Johnson and Kerri Parks.

PAIRINGS, RESULTS: See GAM.org

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.