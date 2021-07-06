Food Frenzy is returning to The Holts Farmers’ Market on July 7

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Farmers’ Market Food Frenzy is returning back to the community on July 7 from 4-8 p.m. and will be located at 2150 Cedar St.

Parking is available at the lots at the corner of Cedar and North streets, the old Happy Hotel location on Cedar Street, the Senior Center on Cedar Street, and at Veterans Memorial Park. The event will also continue on Aug 11. and Sept. 8.

Visitors will have the opportunity to dine on site and are no longer required to wear masks

“We are excited to continue this popular summer tradition in our community of good food, good friends and good music,” said Chuck Grinnell, manager of the Holt Farmers’ Market.

This month’s food vendors include

2 Guys & A Grill

Ben’s Custom Candies

Big Daddy’s Big Dawgs

El Burrito

Eliza’s Pies

Fire & Rice

Fluff n Stuff

From Scratch Food Truck

Golly Gee Gluten-Free

Iceberry

JR’s Concessions

Kona Ice

KorrieLinn’s Cheesecake

MI Drinks

MI Vegan

Ms K’s Kitchen

On The Roll

Penny’s Cinnamon Rolls

Picnic Food Truck

Shove It Pizza

Specialty Drinks

Superior Kettle Corn

The Country Mill

The Smoke N’ Pig BBQ

Tin Cup Cafe & Creamery

Live music will be provided by ArCane.

Visit holtfoodfrenzy.com for more information.

