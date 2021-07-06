Food Frenzy is returning to The Holts Farmers’ Market on July 7
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Farmers’ Market Food Frenzy is returning back to the community on July 7 from 4-8 p.m. and will be located at 2150 Cedar St.
Parking is available at the lots at the corner of Cedar and North streets, the old Happy Hotel location on Cedar Street, the Senior Center on Cedar Street, and at Veterans Memorial Park. The event will also continue on Aug 11. and Sept. 8.
Visitors will have the opportunity to dine on site and are no longer required to wear masks
“We are excited to continue this popular summer tradition in our community of good food, good friends and good music,” said Chuck Grinnell, manager of the Holt Farmers’ Market.
This month’s food vendors include
- 2 Guys & A Grill
- Ben’s Custom Candies
- Big Daddy’s Big Dawgs
- El Burrito
- Eliza’s Pies
- Fire & Rice
- Fluff n Stuff
- From Scratch Food Truck
- Golly Gee Gluten-Free
- Iceberry
- JR’s Concessions
- Kona Ice
- KorrieLinn’s Cheesecake
- MI Drinks
- MI Vegan
- Ms K’s Kitchen
- On The Roll
- Penny’s Cinnamon Rolls
- Picnic Food Truck
- Shove It Pizza
- Specialty Drinks
- Superior Kettle Corn
- The Country Mill
- The Smoke N’ Pig BBQ
- Tin Cup Cafe & Creamery
Live music will be provided by ArCane.
Visit holtfoodfrenzy.com for more information.
