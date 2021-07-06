Advertisement

Food Frenzy is returning to The Holts Farmers’ Market on July 7

(Storyblocks)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Farmers’ Market Food Frenzy is returning back to the community on July 7 from 4-8 p.m. and will be located at 2150 Cedar St.

Parking is available at the lots at the corner of Cedar and North streets, the old Happy Hotel location on Cedar Street, the Senior Center on Cedar Street, and at Veterans Memorial Park. The event will also continue on Aug 11. and Sept. 8.

Visitors will have the opportunity to dine on site and are no longer required to wear masks

“We are excited to continue this popular summer tradition in our community of good food, good friends and good music,” said Chuck Grinnell, manager of the Holt Farmers’ Market.

This month’s food vendors include

  • 2 Guys & A Grill
  • Ben’s Custom Candies
  • Big Daddy’s Big Dawgs
  • El Burrito
  • Eliza’s Pies
  • Fire & Rice
  • Fluff n Stuff
  • From Scratch Food Truck
  • Golly Gee Gluten-Free
  • Iceberry
  • JR’s Concessions
  • Kona Ice
  • KorrieLinn’s Cheesecake
  • MI Drinks
  • MI Vegan
  • Ms K’s Kitchen
  • On The Roll
  • Penny’s Cinnamon Rolls
  • Picnic Food Truck
  • Shove It Pizza
  • Specialty Drinks
  • Superior Kettle Corn
  • The Country Mill
  • The Smoke N’ Pig BBQ
  • Tin Cup Cafe & Creamery

Live music will be provided by ArCane.

Visit holtfoodfrenzy.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Two dead after crash closes Cedar and Saginaw
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Saturday night crash leaves driver dead
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state...
19-year-old left with gunshot wound to head after incident only blocks away from Capitol
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on Karen Street in South Lansing where a 16 year old girl...
16-year-old girl shot in back on Lansing’s south side
The crash occurred on eastbound I-496 near Snow Rd. in Delta Township.
74-year-old driver dies in crash on I-496

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Two dead after crash closes Cedar and Saginaw
Lansing Police are investigating the area of Kendalwood and Glenbrook
Police: Man shot in leg on Kendalwood, suspect fled
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on Karen Street in South Lansing where a 16 year old girl...
16-year-old girl shot in back on Lansing’s south side
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state...
19-year-old left with gunshot wound to head after incident only blocks away from Capitol