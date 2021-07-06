Advertisement

COVID vaccine doesn’t get into breast milk, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study has found that coronavirus vaccine material does not get into breast milk.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco analyzed 13 milk samples from seven mothers.

None of them had any traces of vaccine-related messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is used to build immunity to the virus.

Researchers say this strengthens current recommendations that women shouldn’t decline vaccination or stop breastfeeding over fears of altering their milk.

The study was published in Jama Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Two dead after crash closes Cedar and Saginaw
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Saturday night crash leaves driver dead
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state...
19-year-old left with gunshot wound to head after incident only blocks away from Capitol
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on Karen Street in South Lansing where a 16 year old girl...
16-year-old girl shot in back on Lansing’s south side
The crash occurred on eastbound I-496 near Snow Rd. in Delta Township.
74-year-old driver dies in crash on I-496

Latest News

Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
San Francisco's tallest residential building is sinking
Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys
Police in riot gear controlled a crowd outside a New Jersey man's home who was caught on video...
Police: 2 neighbors reported man for racist harassment