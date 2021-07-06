Assistant Coaches Named For Seattle Hockey Team

-SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Kraken have hired Paul McFarland and Jay Leach as the first two assistants for head coach Dave Hakstol. McFarland joins the Kraken from the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League and will be responsible for Seattle’s forwards and power play. Leach was most recently the head coach of Providence in the American Hockey League and will be in charge of defensemen. The hires come as Seattle is two weeks away from filling out its inaugural roster with the expansion draft on July 21.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.