Assistant Coaches Named For Seattle Hockey Team

The Seattle Kraken will join the NHL for the 2021-22 season.
The Seattle Kraken will join the NHL for the 2021-22 season.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
-SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Kraken have hired Paul McFarland and Jay Leach as the first two assistants for head coach Dave Hakstol. McFarland joins the Kraken from the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League and will be responsible for Seattle’s forwards and power play. Leach was most recently the head coach of Providence in the American Hockey League and will be in charge of defensemen. The hires come as Seattle is two weeks away from filling out its inaugural roster with the expansion draft on July 21.

