After three shootings in two days, Lansing community members are asking what’s next

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With three shootings within the last 48 hours people in some Lansing neighborhoods are hoping the worst is over. But they fear it’s not.

Three neighborhoods in Lansing have been dramatically changed by gun violence within the last 48 hours.

Andy Moore lives just down the street from this afternoon’s shooting at Churchill downs. He’s lived in the area for a long time and says it’s usually quiet. But he’s heartbroken the violence has reared its ugly head on his street.

“There’s a lot of retired people and widowed people in this neighborhood, and I feel for them,” Moore said. Dawud Hasan lives near West St. Joseph and Martin Luther King Blvd, the scene of a shooting early Monday morning.

Despite Mayor Andy Schor’s attempt at curbing the violence by adding more police officers, Hasan believes the police aren’t the answer.

“We need more social workers coming in,” Hassan said. “I don’t think the police need to be involved, because they’re always thought as a negative.”

Gary Casteel lives near Karen Street, where a 16-year-old girl was shot on the fourth of July. When it comes down to the root of the issue Casteel, Hasan and Moore share the opinion that kids need to be first taught correctly in the home.

“Lack of leadership is the main thing,” Casteel said. “If they see their big brother doing something stupid they think, ‘Hey! I can do something stupid.’”

Moore said, “I just don’t think you can legislate morality or human kindness unfortunately. I just feel it’s a much deeper problem than that.” As the sun sets on another day in Lansing, all three men hope the worst is over.

But Lansing is not alone. The latest report on gun violence in the US shows more than 400 shootings during the July 4th weekend alone, with at least 150 people killed.

Several mass shootings made that list.

