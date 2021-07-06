AAA: Michigan gas prices hit seven year high; here’s why

DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - If you’ve driven through Michigan over the last several months you’ve noticed gas prices have been increasing seemingly every week. Now, gas prices are some of the highest the state has seen all year.

According to AAA, gas is averaging $3.20 per gallon of unleaded in Michigan, 9 cents more than a week ago, 18 cents more than this time last month, and $1.03 more than this time last year.

Motorists are now paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas; an increase of a staggering $9 from when prices were their highest last January, according to AAA.

“Gas prices rose last week as more than 1.4 million Michigan residents were expected to hit the road for the Independence Day holiday,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Demand for gas has decreased as well, falling from 9.44 million barrels per day to 9.17 million barrels per day, while supplies have reportedly increased.

So what gives? Why are gas prices increasing so much in so little time despite the economy bouncing back from the pandemic? Experts say the reason is because crude oil prices are increasing, regardless of the demand for gas decreasing and supply increasing. However, they expect prices to remain steady after the spike.

“After the sharp spike, motorists will likely see prices stabilize through this week,” said Woodland.

The most expensive gas prices in the state reside in Metro Detroit with $3.28 a gallon, Ann Arbor at $3.27 a gallon, and Jackson with $3.19 a gallon. The least expensive prices are in Traverse City with $3.06 a gallon, Benton Harbor with $3.13 a gallon, and Marquette with $3.13 a gallon.

