Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash closes Cedar and Saginaw

The crash was first reported around 3:40 a.m. Monday.
A two-vehicle crash at Cedar and Saginaw has closed the intersection for at least a few hours,...
A two-vehicle crash at Cedar and Saginaw has closed the intersection for at least a few hours, according to Lansing Police.(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Saginaw and Cedar Street in Lansing is closed due to a two-vehicle crash. The crash was first reported around 3:40 a.m. Monday.

Lansing Police say “a growing number of people” are being treated at the hospital for the crash.

Drivers who use this intersection as a part of their morning commute are asked to take a different route. The intersection will likely be closed for the next couple of hours.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on Karen Street in South Lansing where a 16 year old girl...
UPDATE: Police: 16 year old girl shot on Lansing’s south side, investigation continues
Fireworks
Guide to local 4th of July celebrations
Lansing Police investigating overnight shooting
Do not swim in these lakes until officials have given the all-clear.
11 Michigan beaches closed for 4th of July weekend
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent rioters try to break through a police barrier...
Rioters accused of erasing content from social media, phones

Latest News

Cedar and Saginaw crash, 7-5-21
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on Karen Street in South Lansing where a 16 year old girl...
UPDATE: Police: 16 year old girl shot on Lansing’s south side, investigation continues
WILX Weather Evening Webcast 7/4/21
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo