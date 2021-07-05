Two-vehicle crash closes Cedar and Saginaw

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Saginaw and Cedar Street in Lansing is closed due to a two-vehicle crash. The crash was first reported around 3:40 a.m. Monday.

Lansing Police say “a growing number of people” are being treated at the hospital for the crash.

Drivers who use this intersection as a part of their morning commute are asked to take a different route. The intersection will likely be closed for the next couple of hours.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.