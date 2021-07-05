Triple-Jumper Tori Franklin prepares for Olympics, focuses on mental health

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - To compete at the Olympics, you have to be among the best.

But what good are your chances to win gold if you’re not even in the right mindset?

“Sometimes when emotions get too high you tend to make mistakes,” said former Michigan State Triple Jumper Tori Franklin, who qualified for the Olympics in June. “Having that consistent mindset and energy is important.”

Franklin has what it takes physically.

After all, she is headed to Tokyo in a few weeks.

“Things are really starting to settle in where I’m realizing that I’m an Olympian, and I’m going to go a try to compete for this podium spot,” she said.

She’s back at her home in Ypsilanti, getting dialed in on the things she wants to work on.

But she’s also getting in touch with her mental health by writing.

“I have been writing on Medium, just to build a writing audience,” Franklin said. “The most recent piece that I published was how I’ve changed my mindset from being this crazy energetic best self, that I was when I was younger, to a more peace-centered and focused beast-self.”

She’s trying to find that happy medium and relax before her meets.

For me and triple jumping, it’s very important that you’re consistent on the board. If you push too far on the back, or too emotional, then you’ll foul. If you don’t push enough because you’re feeling lethargic, then you’ll be behind.

In her piece, titled “Letting Go of My Beast Self: An Olympic Journey,” Franklin says it’s helped her be more centered and more at peace.

She found that feeling of being centered in time to make it to Tokyo.

“It’s allowing me to not be all over the place based on how I’m feeling that day,” she said. “Whether I have a ton of energy or I’m feeling a little lower, I can still be focused on what I need to do.”

Tori says she’s close to publishing her first book.

But in the meantime she wants her audience to watch out for her in Tokyo.

