Tips for employers on how to fill open positions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are a lot of businesses that have ‘help wanted’ or ‘now hiring’ signs hanging in their window or placed strategically in front of their business. But do those signs really work and do people even pay attention to them?

Tim Sackett, president of HRU Tech, says that if you’re a company that has kept those signs out in the front yard for months, or even a few weeks, you’re doing it wrong. Find out what he suggests that you should do to get more people to apply for your open positions.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.