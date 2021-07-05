Advertisement

Shooting reported blocks away from Capitol

The shooting was reported at 3:56 a.m. Monday.
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state capitol.
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state capitol.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ottawa St. at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd is closed after a shooting at W. St. Joseph St. and MLK Jr. Blvd, ending with a crash in front of the Hall of Justice. The shooting was reported at 3:56 a.m. Monday.

Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 crews on the scene that a person was shot and taken to a local hospital. News 10 crews

WILX Weather Evening Webcast 7/4/21