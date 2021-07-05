Saturday night crash leaves driver dead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies (ECSO ) responded to a one-vehicle rollover rash on Saturday, July 3 around 11:00 p.m.

ECSO deputies responded to the crash on Island Highway near Royston Rd. The Sheriff’s Office says an elderly female driver lost control of her vehicle and struck a power pole.

The driver, 79-year-old Ruth Houghton from Eaton Rapids, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was shut down for several hours while Consumers Energy workers replaced the damaged power pole.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.