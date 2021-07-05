Advertisement

Saturday night crash leaves driver dead

The 79-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Overnight crash leave one man dead.(WCAX)
By Krystle Holleman
Jul. 5, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies (ECSO ) responded to a one-vehicle rollover rash on Saturday, July 3 around 11:00 p.m.

ECSO deputies responded to the crash on Island Highway near Royston Rd. The Sheriff’s Office says an elderly female driver lost control of her vehicle and struck a power pole.

The driver, 79-year-old Ruth Houghton from Eaton Rapids, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was shut down for several hours while Consumers Energy workers replaced the damaged power pole.

