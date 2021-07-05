Advertisement

QB Trevor Lawrence signs $36.8M rookie contract with Jags

It includes a $24.1 million signing bonus
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during an NFL football...
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during an NFL football team practice, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence signed his four-year rookie contract Monday. It clears the way for him to attend the start of training camp in three weeks.

Lawrence’s deal was projected to be worth $36.8 million under the NFL’s rookie slotting system. It includes a $24.1 million signing bonus. He will count $6.7 million against the salary cap in 2021.

With Lawrence under contract, Jacksonville has now signed six of its nine draft picks. Running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and offensive tackle Walker Little remain unsigned.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on Karen Street in South Lansing where a 16 year old girl...
UPDATE: Police: 16 year old girl shot on Lansing’s south side, investigation continues
Lansing Police investigating shooting near Lansing Country Club
Fireworks
Guide to local 4th of July celebrations
A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Two-vehicle crash closes Cedar and Saginaw
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state...
Shooting reported blocks away from Capitol

Latest News

FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies after fall in fireworks accident
Cam Davis of Australia holds the winner's trophy after the final round of the Rocket Mortgage...
Cam Davis wins Rocket Mortgage Classic on 5th playoff hole
Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde reacts after his goal during the second period in Game...
Lightning look to sweep Canadiens, claim cup again
East Lansing's Ambrose Wilson committed to play football at Central Michigan.
“They were straight up with me:” EL’s Wilson confident in committing to CMU