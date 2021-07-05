In My View 7/5/21: College athletes prep for upcoming seasons

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Are college athletes busy this holiday preparing for their new upcoming seasons or is there more focus checking on what products and companies they can endorse?

It’s a new world for sure.

Besides COVID-19, we have had changes in college sports with the transfer portal and now name image and likeness rules. Changes are constant these days in the college games and the impact down the road I guess remains to be seen.

