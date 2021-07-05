Advertisement

In My View 7/5/21: College athletes prep for upcoming seasons

It’s a new world for sure.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 5, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Are college athletes busy this holiday preparing for their new upcoming seasons or is there more focus checking on what products and companies they can endorse?

Besides COVID-19, we have had changes in college sports with the transfer portal and now name image and likeness rules. Changes are constant these days in the college games and the impact down the road I guess remains to be seen.

In My View 7/2/21: Wolverines must be fully vaccinated