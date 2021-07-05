Advertisement

Monday is the last day to sign up for the Gus Macker’s 3 on 3 basketball tournament in Jackson

(Jason Lewis/WJRT)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, July 5 is the deadline for basketball fans to sign up for the 2021 Gus Macker Tournament in Jackson.

The Gus Macker Tournament is a local basketball tournament with a goal to bring members of the Jackson community together and play some basketball.

The tournament has donated over $6,000 to area non-profits that celebrate the game of basketball with them, according to its website.

The tournament runs from July 24 to July 25, and the team entry fee is $160. For those looking to register last minute, click here.

