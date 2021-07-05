Monday is the last day to sign up for the Gus Macker’s 3 on 3 basketball tournament in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, July 5 is the deadline for basketball fans to sign up for the 2021 Gus Macker Tournament in Jackson.

The Gus Macker Tournament is a local basketball tournament with a goal to bring members of the Jackson community together and play some basketball.

The tournament has donated over $6,000 to area non-profits that celebrate the game of basketball with them, according to its website.

The tournament runs from July 24 to July 25, and the team entry fee is $160. For those looking to register last minute, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.