Lightning look to sweep Canadiens, claim cup again

MONTREAL (AP) - Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for tonight in Montreal, with the Tampa Bay Lightning one win from a sweep of the Canadiens.

Canadiens forward Josh Anderson says not so fast, noting: “We’re not finished yet.”

The Canadiens will have to do much better than they have in the first three games in order to extend the series. Montreal has been outscored 14-5 and has yet to hold a lead.

The Lightning insist they are not thinking about winning the Stanley Cup back home in Game 5 despite families not being allowed in Montreal for a potential second consecutive celebration in isolation in Canada.

Coach Jon Cooper and captain Steven Stamkos say the team is focused only on the start of the next game and not looking ahead. That’s the product of the Lightning’s recent playoff past falling short in potential close-out games. Stamkos says a lot can happen in a playoff series that makes he and his teammates want to end this one now.

Tampa Bay could become NHL’s second team to repeat in the salary cap era that began in 2005. The Pittsburgh Penguins were the other to do it, claiming the Cup in 2016 and 2017.

