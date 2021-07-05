Of Heumann Interest: End of an era for Olivet

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - When Jeff Taylor started coaching softball in 1978, it was a different time. Back then they played with the old white balls and the men’s slow pitch softball bat.

The balls are colored now, and the bats are aluminum. Jeff Taylor has just about seen it all in his 43 years around the sport, yet he has a ho hum, golly gee approach to his contribution to this very successful final season at Olivet.

“I’ve been around a long time,” Taylor said. “I’ve always had great kids. I’ve always responded to what we- what we’ve tried to teach them and everything and put a lot of things into… They’ve done a great job, you know. I get the bus there on time and we get to the right place at the right spot so that’s my input on this team.”

Kim Lehman knows better. She’s Taylor’s assistant at Olivet.

“A career that long, to devote that much time and effort to softball and the girls that play softball for that many years; It means a lot to the sport and a lot to the community of Olivet,” Lehman said. “He teaches fundamentals of the game and drills them and makes sure that the girls understand them as they play and grow and learn the game.”

The all-star game here Ranney Park last week turned out to be the last time Jeff Taylor set foot on a field as a coach. Some people will say upon retirement that it was an easy decision, that it was a no-brainer, they didn’t struggle with it at all. That’s not Jeff Taylor.

“I kind of decided back in October last year,” Taylor said. “Discussion with my athletic director that this was going to be it. It was a tough decision, but it’s been a fun year. I’ve actually been able to sit back and have fun watching the kids play.”

Happy retirement coach and nice show. It’s always been about the kids.

