UPDATE: Police say one man sent to the hospital in Kendalwood shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after being shot on Kendalwood Dr. near Glenbrook.

Lansing police were called to the scene around 3 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the Churchill Downs neighborhood.

Police say they found a man on scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the public, however do not have any leads on a suspect in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.