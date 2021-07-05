Advertisement

UPDATE: Police say one man sent to the hospital in Kendalwood shooting

Lansing Police are investigating the area of Kendalwood and Glenbrook
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after being shot on Kendalwood Dr. near Glenbrook.

Lansing police were called to the scene around 3 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the Churchill Downs neighborhood.

Police say they found a man on scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the public, however do not have any leads on a suspect in the incident.

