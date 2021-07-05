Food pantry rebuilding after vandalization

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Witnesses are taking matters into their own hands after a local food pantry was vandalized.

They attempted to talk with the kids who vandalized the pantry without much luck. Now, organizers are picking up the pieces.

Organizers spent the day cleaning and restocking, but they need help. They told News 10 that, as a small group, their only means of staying afloat is community assistance.

Jean Aldrich-Simmons stocks the food pantry daily. She says this damage is especially costly because it’s such a small organization running things. She told News 10 some days she has to restock multiple times a day to keep up with community demand.

“We’re a very small nonprofit so everything we do is at the mercy and help from those who love to pitch in and help us,” Aldrich-Simmons said.

Organizers say the pantry is for those who need it most in the community.

Kathie Dunbar works with Aldrich-Simmons at South Lansing Community Development Association.

“For those who don’t have cars, for those who walk up, this is a tremendous resource,” Dunbar said. “We have a large unhoused population, we have several folks living out of vehicles, they’ll come here use the Wi-Fi, wash up, get food out of the pantry.”

Aldrich-Simmons says they do this out of passion. They do not plan to change their services as they are proud of their service they offer to the community.

“We don’t see a lot of misuse of this,” Aldrich-Simmons said. “It just tells me that people really care that they’re thankful for what they can get, and they appreciate the efforts that are happening in our local area.”

Organizers told me they are continuing to place trust in the community that they will continue to not take more than they need.

The pantry accepts cash and food donations. You can donate by visiting their FACEBOOK PAGE.

