Crash on I-496 leaves 79-year-old driver dead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Saturday, July 3 around 41:5 p.m. The crash occurred on eastbound I-496 near Snow in Delta Township.

Witnesses reported the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before going off the roadway and striking a tree line.

The sole occupant was Albert Foreman, 74, of Lansing resident. Foreman was transported to a local hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

Speed and not wearing a seat belt appear to be factors in the crash.

