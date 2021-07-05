Advertisement

Cam Davis wins Rocket Mortgage Classic on 5th playoff hole

Davis closed with a 5-under 67 to match Merritt and Joaquin Niemann at 18-under 270
Cam Davis of Australia holds the winner's trophy after the final round of the Rocket Mortgage...
Cam Davis of Australia holds the winner's trophy after the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Davis won on the fifth playoff hole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title when Troy Merritt missed a 6-foot par putt on the fifth hole of a playoff.

Davis missed putts to win on each of the playoff holes.

The 26-year-old Australian left 6- and 18-foot putts high, a 25-foot putt low and a 19-footer high. He misread a break on a 12-foot putt on the fifth playoff hole, then won when Merritt made bogey.

Davis closed with a 5-under 67 to match Merritt and Joaquin Niemann at 18-under 270 at Detroit Golf Club.

Niemann dropped out of the playoff with a bogey on the first extra hole, his first bogey of the week.

