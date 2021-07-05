Cam Davis wins Rocket Mortgage Classic on 5th playoff hole

DETROIT (AP) - Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title when Troy Merritt missed a 6-foot par putt on the fifth hole of a playoff.

Davis missed putts to win on each of the playoff holes.

The 26-year-old Australian left 6- and 18-foot putts high, a 25-foot putt low and a 19-footer high. He misread a break on a 12-foot putt on the fifth playoff hole, then won when Merritt made bogey.

Davis closed with a 5-under 67 to match Merritt and Joaquin Niemann at 18-under 270 at Detroit Golf Club.

Niemann dropped out of the playoff with a bogey on the first extra hole, his first bogey of the week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.